Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

Endo International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,910. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $572.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

