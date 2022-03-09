Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.
HBIO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
