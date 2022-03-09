Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

HBIO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

