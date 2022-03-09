Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after buying an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $18,508,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 1,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 173,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.37.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.