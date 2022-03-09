Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,039. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

