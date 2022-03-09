iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.35. 1,833,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,657,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

