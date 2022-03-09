Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00186536 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00337650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

