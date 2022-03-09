DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.59 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $165.59 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00005602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.75 or 0.06458140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.11 or 0.99733279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041464 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,957,247 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

