Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $150.13. 195,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $363.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

