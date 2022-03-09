Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,865 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $25.67.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

