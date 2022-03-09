Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,865 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $25.67.
SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
