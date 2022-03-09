CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.58. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,971. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

