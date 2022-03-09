Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 762,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

DFIN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.