HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 657,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 11.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

