Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 9.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91. 1,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 643,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $735.26 million, a PE ratio of 467.67 and a beta of 1.61.
About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
