Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 9.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91. 1,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 643,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $735.26 million, a PE ratio of 467.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.