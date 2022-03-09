Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 7.5%

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.60. 2,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 557,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52.
About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
