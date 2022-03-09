ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. ThredUp updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TDUP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,943. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ThredUp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

