Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires 536 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

ELAN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 51,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,748. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

