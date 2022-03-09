Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

NYSE:KL remained flat at $$38.92 on Wednesday. 2,332,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (Get Rating)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.