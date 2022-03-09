Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 68,200 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 350,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,662. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

