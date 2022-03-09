Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $513.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.