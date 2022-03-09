Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $54.75

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.75, but opened at $44.02. Natera shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 158,416 shares trading hands.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.