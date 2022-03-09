United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS.

UNFI traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.