Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $101.68 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $101.68 million and $1.76 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002559 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

