Hegic Hits One Day Volume of $3.16 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

