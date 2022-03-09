DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.47 million and the highest is $178.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $824.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $906.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $931.96 million, with estimates ranging from $905.89 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRH stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

