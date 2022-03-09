WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to post $475.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.10 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $425.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 22,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,584. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.