Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.20. 89,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.