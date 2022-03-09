Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

LRCX stock traded up $22.66 on Wednesday, hitting $513.03. 23,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $479.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

