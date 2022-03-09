Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

