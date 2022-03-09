Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 2,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,718. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

