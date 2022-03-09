Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 46,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

