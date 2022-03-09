Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys 2,250 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

D traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.