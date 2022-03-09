Spire Wealth Management Buys 10,419 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.51. 64,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.79 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

