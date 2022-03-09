iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.31. 39,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,975. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

