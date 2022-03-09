DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 12,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. 128,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,495. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.86. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.