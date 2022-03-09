Short Interest in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Decreases By 18.1%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. 61,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.