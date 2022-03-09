CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 58,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 561,504 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $38.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CRH by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

