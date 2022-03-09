Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 383.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,220. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 783,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.