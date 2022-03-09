Lennar’s (LEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.89% from the stock’s current price.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

LEN traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

