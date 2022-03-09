Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.
Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.66 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.07 ($17.47). The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.18. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.72).
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.