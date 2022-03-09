Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.66 ($0.72) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.07 ($17.47). The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.18. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STVN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

