Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).
Shares of ENVX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,995. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
