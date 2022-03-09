Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Brian Williamson CBE Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Brian Williamson CBE purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,846.96).

LON CRE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 356 ($4.66). The company had a trading volume of 71,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,334. The firm has a market cap of £587.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350.50 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.39) to GBX 615 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

