Scout Investments Inc. Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 778.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,435 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.