Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,436 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 201,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $275.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.04 and its 200-day moving average is $311.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

