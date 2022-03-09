Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.79 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

