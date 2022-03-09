Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after buying an additional 795,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 703,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 285.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 37,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,213. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

