First Financial Corp IN Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.