First Financial Corp IN Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
