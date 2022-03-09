Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OLPX traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLPX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

