BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LEO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 201,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

