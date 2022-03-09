BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE LEO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 201,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
