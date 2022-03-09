Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.53. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,849 shares trading hands.
WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.47.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
