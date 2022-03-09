Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.53. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,849 shares trading hands.

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

