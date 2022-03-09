Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

TCLAF stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

